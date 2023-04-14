Ageing Thailand will see ‘social-welfare costs rise to 1 trillion baht in 2033’

The Fiscal Policy Office projects that social-welfare expenditures will reach 1 trillion baht in 2033, due mainly to the rising cost of caring for the elderly as Thailand’s population continues to age.

The rising number of elderly people requires an increase in government spending to care for them, while the tax revenue from the working-age population faces downward pressure.

Finance Ministry deputy spokesperson Pornchai Thiraveja said the number of births in Thailand has been falling since 2013.

This can slow economic growth and reduce the amount of tax revenue the state collects, said Pornchai, also an advisor to the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office.