Thailand still attractive as manufacturing base as more foreign firms shift operations here

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), said on Tuesday that 2,975 rai of land in industrial estates around the country was either rented or sold to foreign investors from October last year to March this year.

This marks an increase from 2022 and 2021 fiscal years, when IEAT sold or rented 2,016 rai and 1,222 rai to foreigners, respectively.

Veeris noted that Covid-related travel restrictions were in place in 2022 and 2021, which stopped foreigners from travelling to Thailand and making investment decisions.