Thai PPI index edges downwards, but still higher than many major economies

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said on Monday that the global PPI showed a clear downward trend this year, with a significant decrease of 2.5% in China, its lowest level in 33 months.

The PPI measures the average change over time in the prices that domestic producers receive for their output. It is a measure of inflation at the wholesale level that is compiled from thousands of indices measuring producer prices by industry and product category.

Thailand's PPI in March was -1.7% year on year, ranking 16th out of 78 economies. Several important economies, including Taiwan, India, the United States, South Korea, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom, had lower indices than Thailand. Asean countries, such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia also had lower indices, as did Russia and China, Poonpong said.

The decline in PPI affected various product groups, such as mining, raw materials, manufacturing, and durable and non-durable consumer goods. Thai businesses should take advantage of lower production costs compared to many other countries to accelerate exports and secure global supply chains, he said.

Thailand's April PPI stood at 110.1, a year-on-year decline of 3.4% for the second consecutive month. This decrease was primarily driven by a contraction of 3.2% in the industrial products category, including petroleum products, chemicals, rubber and plastic products, and basic metals, he said.