US puts Thailand's brainchild 'BCG Economy' on Apec Summit agenda

The US, as the host of this year's Apec Summit, would pay attention to the continuation of results from the summit in Thailand last year, especially discussions about Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy, she said.

This shows that Apec members are still committed to developing trade together with sustainability, inclusiveness and participation of all sectors.

She said the US has prepared "Manoa Agenda for Sustainable and Inclusive Economies" to encourage Apec economies to work on Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy.

This agenda will promote ministerial meetings to show outcomes related to sustainability and inclusiveness, and building engagement with stakeholders, she said.

In addition, the summit will discuss ways to promote regional collaboration to facilitate marine waste collection, she added.