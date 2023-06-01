Looking back at Move Forward MP’s research into inequality

It was titled "Eight facts of Thailand's inequality".

Sirikanya’s research drew intense interest from media outlets. Economic and social inequality was frequently talked about in Thailand at the time, but she found a novel way to present it that made the reality crystal clear, rather than abstract, to Thai readers.

She described Thailand's economy and society over the previous nine years by analysing the status of 22 million households: from the dirt poor to the upper middle class.

The 22 million households were categorised into 10 “villages” of 2.2 million households each, and then ranked in terms of income from the poorest (1st) to the upper middle class (10th).

The research clearly noted that it was under-reporting inequality because each village category had 2.2 million households each, and about 1 trillion baht in income was not accounted for.