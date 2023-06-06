Private sector wants new government to quickly take up the reins

The private sector also wants the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to be careful in adjusting the interest rates so that they don’t become a burden on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In keeping with global trends and inflation, the BOT has been consistently hiking the key interest rate, which is now at 2%.

Additionally, the private sector seeks assistance from the government in managing electricity costs appropriately to minimise the impact on the increased production costs and the competitiveness of important trading partners, Chaichan said.

As of June, the council is projecting a growth target of 0-1 per cent for exports in 2023. However, there are several risk factors that could hinder this goal, such as delays in the formation of a new government, which could impact export plans in the second half of the year.