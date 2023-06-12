EEC reviewing master plan before seeking nod from new govt

The plan for the years 2023-2027 emphasises connectivity between industries and communities, creating supply chains at the regional level, promoting the wellness and medical service industry, and generating additional income. It also highlights the need to amend laws if there are changes to the board structure within the EEC, he said.

The EEC is a development initiative that has been implemented since the first term of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government. It includes the enactment of the Eastern Special Development Zone Act to establish development mechanisms.

Chula said that once the review process was completed, feedback would be sought from relevant stakeholders before presenting it to the new government during the next EEC Development Commission meeting.

Chula said the EEC places importance on the integration of development and investment promotion in target industries which are currently categorised into five industrial clusters — medical and health, digital innovation and electronics, automotive, bio-economy and circular economy, and services. It is necessary to link these industries with the communities, he said.

Recommendations for investment in the EEC are being formulated, which resemble zoning in specific areas. For example, areas with potential in agricultural product processing would support the establishment of processing plants, with benefits aligned with the zoning areas. This mechanism would allow small and medium-sized enterprises and the general public to engage in businesses related to targeted industries, contributing to the development of the EEC by bridging the gap between local areas and communities, Chula said.