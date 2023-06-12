EEC reviewing master plan before seeking nod from new govt
The five-year master plan of the Eastern Economic Corridor is currently being reviewed before gathering feedback and presenting it to the new government for consideration, EEC secretary-general Chula Sukmanop said last week.
The plan for the years 2023-2027 emphasises connectivity between industries and communities, creating supply chains at the regional level, promoting the wellness and medical service industry, and generating additional income. It also highlights the need to amend laws if there are changes to the board structure within the EEC, he said.
The EEC is a development initiative that has been implemented since the first term of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government. It includes the enactment of the Eastern Special Development Zone Act to establish development mechanisms.
Chula said that once the review process was completed, feedback would be sought from relevant stakeholders before presenting it to the new government during the next EEC Development Commission meeting.
Chula said the EEC places importance on the integration of development and investment promotion in target industries which are currently categorised into five industrial clusters — medical and health, digital innovation and electronics, automotive, bio-economy and circular economy, and services. It is necessary to link these industries with the communities, he said.
Recommendations for investment in the EEC are being formulated, which resemble zoning in specific areas. For example, areas with potential in agricultural product processing would support the establishment of processing plants, with benefits aligned with the zoning areas. This mechanism would allow small and medium-sized enterprises and the general public to engage in businesses related to targeted industries, contributing to the development of the EEC by bridging the gap between local areas and communities, Chula said.
Regarding the review of the overall master plan of the EEC, which includes significant industries, the focus is still on industries in which Thailand has potential, such as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, digital industry, and medical industry, which are strong and attractive sectors for investors, he said.
The EEC aims to promote investment in industries and businesses related to the service sector, including supporting investment in the wellness industry, which has shown significant growth. China and India have shown great interest in investing in this sector, which can contribute to continuous growth in the EEC, Chula said.
Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party's idea of increasing public participation in the development of the EEC would require amendments to the related laws, he said. Currently, the majority of EEC board members are government officials, with only a few representatives from the private sector, such as the president of the Federation of Thai Industries and the president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
Nevertheless, it is perceived that the current composition of the EEC board does not hinder collaboration with the public sector and communities in the EEC's three provinces —
Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao.
The EEC Office has been consistently working with communities and the public sector, establishing joint working groups to develop communities and foster the EEC together, Chula said.
Regarding the collaboration mechanism between the EEC and the newly elected parliament members from the area, it is believed that there are no issues since the EEC is already actively working and listening to feedback from all stakeholders.
The MPs in the EEC area also can reflect the EEC's work and present information to the EEC.
We are ready to listen and exchange information together to achieve the goal of improving the quality of life of the people in the EEC area, Chula said.