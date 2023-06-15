Internet banking option on SCB comes to an end

The bank announced on Wednesday via its facebook SCB Thailand that from 9pm on July 14, the internet banking service SCB EASY NET will no longer be usable. It asked customers to switch to smartphone application SCB EASY App, which is more ‘modern and secure’.

SCB EASY App has enhanced security thanks to a facial recognition system that is required for transferring large amounts of money, said the bank, adding that the application also supports many other services including bill payment, checking of account balance and transaction history.

SCB EASY App is available on both App Store and Play Store for iOS and Android users, respectively.

The bank reminded customers that the direct debit service via SCB EASY NET, which is used for automatic bill payment, will still be active after July 14. If customers want to stop this service, they must contact the billers directly.

For more information, contact SCB Call Center at 0-2777-7777.

Starting in June this year, the Bank of Thailand is mandating all commercial banks to upgrade security measures by enforcing facial recognition for money transfers of 50,000 baht and above, as well as making PromptPay or G-Wallet payments.

Facial verification is also required for making a transfer after the total daily transfer amount exceeds 200,000 baht, and for increasing each transfer’s limit to 50,000 baht or more.