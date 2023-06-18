Durian exporters head south to meet demand for the fruit in China
Durian exporters based in Thailand’s eastern provinces are snapping up the fruit from markets in the South to export to China, according to the Internal Trade Department.
Watanasak Sua-iam, its director-general, said he had heard from traders at Morakot market in Chumphon province that durian exporters from eastern provinces were buying durians grown in southern provinces.
Morakot market, in Chumphon’s Langsuan district, is the largest durian market in the South.
About 5,000 tonnes of durians are sold and bought at Morakot market each day.
Watanasak said about 50 durian exporters are buying durians at the market for export, and that they have no ceiling on how much they will buy.
The durian harvest in eastern provinces has ended while the harvest in the Sought has just begun so durian exporters in the East have turned to markets in the South, he said.
By next week, about 80% of durian exporters based in the East will be buying durians at Morakot market, Watanasak said.
Besides exporters, about 300 processing plants and local distributors are also buying durians at Morakot market.
The price of durians at Morakot market is 120 to 135 baht per kilo for premium grade durians and 80 to 90 baht for lower grades.
China remains the biggest durian export market for Thailand, Watanasak said, adding that shipping by boat had become more convenient since the Port Authority of Thailand approved the use of larger boats.
The Commerce Ministry has set up a taskforce to monitor durian exports and it is ready to help individual exporters if they have any problems, Watanasak said.
Sanchai Puranachaikhiri, president of the Thai Fresh Fruit Traders and Exporters Association, said southern growers can sell fruit at good prices now and that they are likely to rise further.