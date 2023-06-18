Durian exporters head south to meet demand for the fruit in China

Watanasak Sua-iam, its director-general, said he had heard from traders at Morakot market in Chumphon province that durian exporters from eastern provinces were buying durians grown in southern provinces.

Morakot market, in Chumphon’s Langsuan district, is the largest durian market in the South.

About 5,000 tonnes of durians are sold and bought at Morakot market each day.