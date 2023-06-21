A giant leap for Thai foods — CP Foods to send chickens to space

In collaboration with global partners Nanoracks Llc and mu Space and Advanced Technology Co Ltd, CP Foods aims to improve the safety standards of Thai chicken to meet the strict requirements of space-grade food.

To ensure compliance with rigorous space safety standards, the chickens involved in the project will undergo thorough certification processes, making them suitable for consumption by astronauts. Achieving this milestone, CP Foods said, would solidify its global recognition and demonstrate its commitment to adhering to the demanding Space Food Safety Standards, which align with Nasa's stringent food safety requirements.

To complement this groundbreaking initiative, CP Foods will host the "Thai Food - Mission to Space" forum. The event will bring together international experts, including former Nasa astronaut Michael Massimino and former Nasa food scientist Vickie Kloeris, along with individuals from scientific, medical, and livestock development sectors. The forum aims to discuss the significance of meeting space standards for Thai food, the innovative transformations in the Thai livestock industry, and the future implications for the sector.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of CP Foods, emphasised the company's commitment to the safety and quality of its chicken meat. By striving to meet Space Food Safety Standards, CP Foods aims to position itself among the world's most trusted meat brands, he said.