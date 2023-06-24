Hydrogen the way for Thailand to achieve net-zero carbon emission goal

The government should promote the use of hydrogen, so the fuel would be used widely and people should become aware of this energy source, he said.

The adoption of hydrogen is important for Thailand to achieve its net-zero goal in 2065, as this fuel is accepted globally, he said, adding that Thailand should work on this issue quickly because investments would take up to five years.

Apart from the industrial and transport sectors, Piyabut said hydrogen could be adopted in the energy sector for electricity-generation instead of natural gas.

He said many countries had used hydrogen for electricity generation as it did not emit carbon dioxide. He added that the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand is studying the use of hydrogen to produce electricity.

However, he urged the government to promote the use of hydrogen in order to reduce its cost, such as launching rules and measures to encourage people to use hydrogen, similar to its initiatives on electric vehicles.

The government currently levies taxes on hydrogen investors, he added.

If the government lends its support, investments and production could be speeded up, he said, adding that hydrogen is one of the alternative energies which could drive Thailand towards sustainability.