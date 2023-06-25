Effective use of technology can boost a nation's growth and competitiveness

Technology can have a great impact on the economy, society, and a country's competitive capabilities, said PTT Plc executive vice president for new venture development Buranin Rattanasombat.

He recommends incorporating digital technology to create business models that drive economic growth.

Technology is constantly evolving and has revolutionised industries four times. It started with mechanisation, followed by the discovery of steam engines, belts. The third revolution occurred with the emergence of digital technology during the information age. This led to the development of computer technology as the fourth revolution.

The fifth revolution involves the application of digital technology in the fields of medicine, commerce, and energy, Buranin said.

Currently, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming smarter daily, and if AI is used for general purposes, it can generate value up to US$11 trillion to $17 trillion, he said.

Furthermore, using generative AI can increase the value by an additional 15-40%.

If everyone incorporates AI as a fundamental principle in their work, it can contribute to an economic impact of 35-70%. The economy can grow by implementing digital technology and creating new business models.

However, regardless of how advanced the technology is, we must focus on improving people and processes. It is crucial to explore how digital and AI technologies can be applied to everyday work to achieve the desired outcomes.