Poultry exports to China soar as cooperation intensifies

At the same time, China has announced its intention to authorise the import of ducks and duck products.

Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, the department’s director general, recently held discussions with Wang Fuxiao, deputy director general of the Bureau of Import and Export Food Safety, General Administration of Customs (GACC), regarding the promotion of livestock product exports between Thailand and China.

Now that the GACC has expanded the scope of exports to include parts and organs of Thai ducks, the Livestock Development department is preparing the draft procedures and submitting this document to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for review before presenting it to the Cabinet for authorisation by the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives to proceed with the signing.

Discussions have also been held on the China Import Food Enterprise Registration system (CIFER) to enable officials from the Livestock Development department along with entrepreneurs wanting to export livestock products to China, to comply with GACC regulations and procedures accurately. This includes inviting experts from GACC to provide training and enhance understanding of the CIFER system's usage in Thailand.

In addition, a project proposal has been submitted for academic and technical exchanges between the Department and the GACC including the exchange of personnel at the operational level, allowing officers stationed at animal quarantine checkpoints to participate in job shadowing and learning experiences at both Thai and Chinese checkpoints. The aim is to enhance their knowledge and foster cooperative relationships.