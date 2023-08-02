Rice prices soar on back of India’s export ban

According to TREA honorary president Chukiat Opaswong, several rice-producing countries are preparing for the drought induced by the El Niño phenomenon expected this year and in 2024.

El Niño is triggered by a rise in surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a phase of planet warming. The natural phenomenon usually occurs every two to seven years and brings reduced rainfall in Southeast Asia and southern Australia.

Chukiat said India’s policy has resulted in the price of 5% white rice in the global market jumping by US$50 per tonne, in anticipation of a global shortage of rice supply.

“In Thailand, most millers have yet to start selling their rice, and this means exporters are unable to set appropriate prices for foreign markets,” he said. “This period is therefore a vacuum for rice exporters, as everyone is waiting on the global situation to unfold.”

Chukiat pointed out that Vietnam is currently selling white rice at US$600 per tonne following India’s implementation of its export ban. This price is significantly higher than the price of Thai white rice on the global market before July, which was a little over US$500 per tonne.