Thai economic planners seek help from OECD in Paris

Policy issues discussed with the OECD – a 38-member bloc of high-income economies devoted to stimulating economic growth and world trade – included macroeconomic policy implementation, economic restructuring to boost productivity, promoting an inclusive and fair economy, enhancing labour skills to meet market demand, improving the social safety system, and guidelines to enable Thailand to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2065.

The OECD also offered important advice on preparing carbon pricing mechanisms, improving environmental laws and regulations, promoting renewable energy resources and green innovation, and transitioning to a circular economy.