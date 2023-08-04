Thai economic planners seek help from OECD in Paris
Officials from Thailand’s economic planning agency visited the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris to seek ways to develop the Thai economy on Friday.
Danucha Pichayanan, secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), led the Thai delegation in talks on Thailand’s economic direction, challenges and economic policies to boost the country's competitiveness.
Policy issues discussed with the OECD – a 38-member bloc of high-income economies devoted to stimulating economic growth and world trade – included macroeconomic policy implementation, economic restructuring to boost productivity, promoting an inclusive and fair economy, enhancing labour skills to meet market demand, improving the social safety system, and guidelines to enable Thailand to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2065.
The OECD also offered important advice on preparing carbon pricing mechanisms, improving environmental laws and regulations, promoting renewable energy resources and green innovation, and transitioning to a circular economy.
The NESDC and OECD also worked together on improving the draft Economic Survey of Thailand 2023, which will enable Thailand to access OECD knowledge and good practices, leading to sustainable economic and social development.