Prayut urges Gitsda to get serious about selling Thailand as spacecraft launch base

She added that Gitsda’s initial study shows that Thailand is suitable for becoming a space station hub because:

• It is located near the equator, so launching spacecraft would consume less energy

• It has the Andaman Sea on one side and the Gulf of Thailand on the other

• It has a long coast, so it can create drop zones for used fuel rockets to drop without affecting facilities on land

• It has a comprehensive logistics system with deep seaports and airports

• It is not hit by severe natural disasters yearly

She added that Prayut believes that if a space station hub was set up in Thailand, it would create many jobs in the country. In fact, she said, Thailand could even sell tours to space.

Tipanan added that Prayut had prepared for the mission by drafting and enacting the 2023-2037 National Space Master Plan.