Thailand’s Industrial Works Dept seeks to make BCG model part of national agenda

Jullapong Thaveesri, director general of the Industrial Works Department, said his agency will push for the BCG economy model in line with its sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In line with its SDGs, the department will require that all factories in the country meet the first level of the Green Industry (GI) criteria by 2027.

The department has set five levels of GI criteria, with the first level requiring factories to devise environment-protection policies and their dissemination.