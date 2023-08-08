Thailand’s Industrial Works Dept seeks to make BCG model part of national agenda
All factories in Thailand will be required to meet the green industry criteria by 2027 in line with plans to make the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model part of the national agenda.
Jullapong Thaveesri, director general of the Industrial Works Department, said his agency will push for the BCG economy model in line with its sustainable development goals (SDGs).
In line with its SDGs, the department will require that all factories in the country meet the first level of the Green Industry (GI) criteria by 2027.
The department has set five levels of GI criteria, with the first level requiring factories to devise environment-protection policies and their dissemination.
By 2027, at least 50% of factories in the country will also be required to meet GI level 3, Jullapong added. In addition to environmental policies, level 3 requires the factories to have environmental operation plans as well as assess their success.
Jullapong added that the government is now promoting investments in electric vehicle production, bio-plastics and other BCG industries that will help Thailand’s industrial sector expand.
He said his department expects a shortage in Thailand’s workforce as it is fast becoming an ageing society, so the department will promote the use of IT innovations to reduce factories’ dependence on humans.
To promote the use of IT technology and innovations, Supoj Chinveeraphan, executive director and director-general of the Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan), said his association will hold the Smart Industrial Safety and Technology for Advanced Maintenance expo at Bitec Bang Na from October 18 to 20.