AeroThai prepares plans to support aviation growth

AeroThai is implementing standard operating procedures, high-intensity runway operations, air traffic flow management and an intelligent departure enhancement programme to support more flights.

Investment plans to boost efficiency include:

• Procurement and installation of instrument landing system and distance measure equipment to support Suvarnabhumi Airport’s third runway

• Improve the efficiency of the multilateration aircraft tracking system boost effective air traffic management and support flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport

• Improve air traffic management database to support Suvarnabhumi Airport's Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) and third runway

• Procurement and installation of an air traffic management system for the new air traffic control tower at Chiang Mai Airport.

AeroThai has also designed new flight routes connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao airports in a bid to boost flight capacity at the three airports, he said.