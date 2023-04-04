Over 14,200 flights and 2.37 million passengers expected at 6 airports during Songkran week

However, AOT said total flights expected during the Songkran festival this year is still 18.47% lower than the 17,440 flights operated in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Total passengers expected during the Songkran festival this year is 20.96% lower than the 2.87 million passengers in 2019," AOT added.

AOT said the agency has deployed officials and prepared facilities at six airports to support the influx of tourists during the Songkran festival.

It said the six airports had been decorated in a Songkran theme, adding that many activities were also available during the festival, such as an area to allow passengers to pay their respects to a Buddha figure.

Suvarnabhumi Airport will offer free parking space in the Zone C parking area from just after midnight on April 12, until just before midnight on April 18.

The airport will also provide a free shuttle bus service between the parking zone and the passenger terminal. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes around the clock.