Over 14,200 flights and 2.37 million passengers expected at 6 airports during Songkran week
As many as 14,220 flights are expected to be operated at six airports during the Songkran festival from April 11 to 17 this year, 59.62 per cent higher than in the previous year, Airports of Thailand (AOT) said on Tuesday.
AOT runs Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang (Chiang Rai), Phuket and Hat Yai airports.
"The 14,220 include 7,500 international and 6,720 domestic flights," AOT said.
Meanwhile, as many as 2.37 million passengers are expected to use services at six airports during Songkran, up 137.48% year on year.
"Of the 2.37 million passengers, 1.37 million will be foreigners and 1 million domestic passengers," AOT said.
However, AOT said total flights expected during the Songkran festival this year is still 18.47% lower than the 17,440 flights operated in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Total passengers expected during the Songkran festival this year is 20.96% lower than the 2.87 million passengers in 2019," AOT added.
AOT said the agency has deployed officials and prepared facilities at six airports to support the influx of tourists during the Songkran festival.
It said the six airports had been decorated in a Songkran theme, adding that many activities were also available during the festival, such as an area to allow passengers to pay their respects to a Buddha figure.
Suvarnabhumi Airport will offer free parking space in the Zone C parking area from just after midnight on April 12, until just before midnight on April 18.
The airport will also provide a free shuttle bus service between the parking zone and the passenger terminal. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes around the clock.
AOT advised passengers to download the "Sawasdee by AOT" application, which can be useful to passengers.
Through the application, they can check flight status and queue at check-in counters, security checkpoints and immigration checkpoints, AOT explained, adding that the application can show available toilets and parking lots in airports.
AOT advised international passengers to check in three hours before their flight, while domestic passengers should do so two hours before take-off time.
For more information, contact AOT Contact Centre: 1722 anytime.