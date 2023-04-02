Where to stay when in Pattaya?

Looking for a place not far from BKK for the upcoming festive month in Thailand? How about Pattaya? It’s not far from Bangkok and it offers vibrant vibes, especially during the festive season. Thai and international tourists flock to this tourist paradise in great numbers, to cool themselves down, take their families on an outing and even to celebrate Songkran, as Pattaya is one of the places that packs the most fun into the celebrations!
Hello viewers, we are now in April, entering the hottest month of the year in Thailand.
Come April, of course, it’s that time of the year when Thailand celebrates Songkran or the Thai New Year. In other words, the water festival is just around the corner.
For this episode, we picked Pattaya again because it’s a popular destination for a short one-day beach trip and it is not too far from Bangkok for both Thai and international tourists to enjoy the Thai festive month.
For those who are still looking for accommodation at a reasonable price, beach access and most importantly delicious food and good facilities, I recommend “Bayphere Hotel Pattaya” Since I have just arrived here, I’m hungry and am gonna grab something to eat.
There are so many restaurants and cafes to choose from, so why not go through all of them together for your consideration!
The next place next to where I just had my lunch is “The Rocks Cafe”, which has a nice and breezy atmosphere both outdoor and indoor. I recommend everyone to try the Thai espresso here!
If you wanna get tipsy on the beach, not far from the cafe, across the bridge on the beach, we have the “Baysphere Beach Bar” … Too bad that on the day I visited, it rained unusually, so I could not take nice shots of the atmosphere around there. But on the good side, I saw something exciting on the way to the bar.
The access to the beach from the hotel is separated only by a small klong, which is home to a mangrove forest. All you need to do is just cross the long bridge. And while on the bridge, if you are lucky enough, you can spot a few large water monitor lizards living in their natural habitat ….. trust me they are big – at least 2 metres long.
These lizards in many countries are popular as pets, but in Thailand all species are protected. They are very important in keeping the ecosystem clean as they feed on carcasses and dead fish and other water animals that wash ashore.
Here at Baysphere Hotel Pattaya you can choose from 3 types of rooms:
- The Superior: 30 square metres
- The Deluxe: also 30 square metres but with seaview
- amd last
- The Exclusive: Seaview with bathtub on the balcony for a more exclusive experience
The highlight of this hotel is on the rooftop – an infinity pool and jacuzzi with sea view. You can sip your favourite drink up there while letting your mind blend melancholically with the surrounding atmosphere and the sound of waves.
For tonight’s dinner, my team and I have come up here to Lunar Restaurant & Bar, situated on the 8th floor of the hotel, just below the rooftop. What’s special about dining here is, indoor guests can enjoy their meal in a romantic, candle-lit atmosphere, while dining outdoors is a whole new experience, I would say. Guests can enjoy the cool natural evening breeze with the lights from fishing boats scattering all over the dark sea just like in a painting. For dinner here, I’d recommend these 3 dishes:
- Paccheri Ragu, the sauce and the meat is delicious and there’s no lamb smell here
- Tortellini Spinach & Ricotta: So heavenly creamy yet nutty
- Veal Osso Bucco Melanese: tender and melts inside your mouth
And….. right after the meal, you can order dessert. I recommend the tiramisu here or to make your evening extra special, since the restaurant and the rooftop are connected, why not order your favourite digestif or drink and take it up to the rooftop and enjoy the view of Pattaya by night!
Breakfast here is a-la-carte in buffet style, which means you can order the food from the menu as much as you wish, also it comes with free flow champagne!
There is also an unlimited station of cheese and charcuteries, salad, bread and juices to make your breakfast more nutritious, just near the bar.
Pad Kapao Bacon and Crab Meat Scramble eggs are the stars on the menu!
Alright, Let’s count down to the Songkran holidays, and I hope this place will be one of the places you will consider when in Pattaya. See you next time!