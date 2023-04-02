Where to stay when in Pattaya?

There are so many restaurants and cafes to choose from, so why not go through all of them together for your consideration!

The next place next to where I just had my lunch is “The Rocks Cafe”, which has a nice and breezy atmosphere both outdoor and indoor. I recommend everyone to try the Thai espresso here!

If you wanna get tipsy on the beach, not far from the cafe, across the bridge on the beach, we have the “Baysphere Beach Bar” … Too bad that on the day I visited, it rained unusually, so I could not take nice shots of the atmosphere around there. But on the good side, I saw something exciting on the way to the bar.

The access to the beach from the hotel is separated only by a small klong, which is home to a mangrove forest. All you need to do is just cross the long bridge. And while on the bridge, if you are lucky enough, you can spot a few large water monitor lizards living in their natural habitat ….. trust me they are big – at least 2 metres long.



These lizards in many countries are popular as pets, but in Thailand all species are protected. They are very important in keeping the ecosystem clean as they feed on carcasses and dead fish and other water animals that wash ashore.

Here at Baysphere Hotel Pattaya you can choose from 3 types of rooms:

The Superior: 30 square metres

The Deluxe: also 30 square metres but with seaview

amd last

The Exclusive: Seaview with bathtub on the balcony for a more exclusive experience

The highlight of this hotel is on the rooftop – an infinity pool and jacuzzi with sea view. You can sip your favourite drink up there while letting your mind blend melancholically with the surrounding atmosphere and the sound of waves.