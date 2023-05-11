Georgian president angry at Russia pledge to restore visa-free access for Georgians, lift flight ban

In a statement, Russia's Transport Ministry said Russian airlines would operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Georgia's capital Tbilisi. It said Russia wanted "to facilitate the conditions for communication and contacts between the residents of Russia and Georgia".

The move represents a sharp warming in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, which have been among the most strained in the former Soviet Union, but which have improved in recent years as Georgia's ruling party has avoided offending Moscow.

Russia allows citizens of most former Soviet republics visa-free access but imposed a visa regime on Georgians in 2000, citing the risk of terrorism in the North Caucasus region. Moscow banned direct flights to Georgia in 2019, after anti-Russian protests.

Georgia allows Russians visa-free access and full work rights for up to a year, which has made the country one of the main destinations for Russians who have left their country since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Moscow and Tbilisi have had no formal diplomatic relations since 2008 when they fought a brief war over South Ossetia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia.