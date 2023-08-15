Incoming government must urgently address economic challenges: TCC

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, said the private sector is closely monitoring the progress of government formation. However, the crucial factor is the stability of the government, which must have sufficient and strong support to drive policies and ensure continuity.

In taking stock of the current situation, the Thai Chamber of Commerce is confident that the country could have a new government by September, noting that Thailand needs a new government as soon as possible to boost economic recovery, and restore investors' confidence.

The urgent priority that must be addressed immediately is resolving the public’s problems through economic stimulus policies, reducing the cost of living, and lowering costs for the private sector including fuel and electricity expenses, which remain high. Additionally, the new government needs to enhance the tourism sector, a main driver of Thailand's economy, in the upcoming high season.

This includes facilitating visa procedures for Chinese tourists, increasing flight capacity to accommodate the expected rise in tourists, accelerating the budget for fiscal year 2024 to ensure continuity in driving various national plans, as well as boosting investor confidence to attract new foreign investments, which will aid job creation and benefit future export figures.