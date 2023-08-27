Thailand will have a bright future under Pheu Thai’s economic expertise, economists say

Most economists say they are confident that the Pheu Thai-led coalition will be able to form an economic team that is able to tackle Thailand’s financial challenges.

Thanawat Phonwichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), believes the economic team will be crucial to dealing with the country’s economic issues and future challenges.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected to assume the role of finance minister and also chair the economic team.

Economists believe tasks that need to be immediately addressed are conducting roadshows to boost confidence globally. Efforts are also being made to negotiate new free trade agreements and promote new export markets.

The focus is also on attracting tourists from new regions, Thanawat added.

As for stimulating Thailand’s flagging real-estate sector, experts believe the new government may decide to waive property transfer fees or make home loans more accessible.