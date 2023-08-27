Slowdown in neighbouring economies affects Thailand’s border, over land trade

Kirati Ratchano, permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, said on Sunday that the value of border trade stood at 131.23 million baht in July.

Of the total border trade in July, exports stood at 75.43 million baht marking a drop of 12.96% year on year, while imports came in at 55.80 million baht, down by 18.74%.

Kirati said Thailand’s surplus in border trade stands at 19.63 million baht.