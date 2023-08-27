Slowdown in neighbouring economies affects Thailand’s border, over land trade
The value of import and export across borders and over land in July dropped by 15.51% year on year due to a slowdown in the economies of Thailand’s neighbouring countries.
Kirati Ratchano, permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, said on Sunday that the value of border trade stood at 131.23 million baht in July.
Of the total border trade in July, exports stood at 75.43 million baht marking a drop of 12.96% year on year, while imports came in at 55.80 million baht, down by 18.74%.
Kirati said Thailand’s surplus in border trade stands at 19.63 million baht.
If trade across the border with Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar in July is taken into account, the value comes in at 72.32 million, down by 14.70%. This figure can be broken down to exports worth 45.12 million baht and imports worth 27.20 million baht.
The value of goods moved to and from other countries by land like China, Vietnam and Singapore in July stood at 58.91%, down by 16.48%. The value can be broken down to exports worth 30.31 million baht and imports worth 28.56 million baht.