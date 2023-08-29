DTN chief meets top South Korean trade official to discuss new FTA

Auramon said the Thai side was studying the pros and cons of signing a direct free-trade agreement with South Korea, and DTN will soon hold public hearings before presenting the results to the new Cabinet to deliberate.

She added that the South Korean side has completed its public hearings and consultations with stakeholders.

A direct FTA with South Korea will benefit Thailand’s export of fruit as well as frozen and processed seafood.

As of July this year, bilateral trade between Thailand and South Korea was valued at US$9 billion (316.34 billion baht), which accounted for Thailand’s exports worth $3.73 billion and imports of $5.27 billion.