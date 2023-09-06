Thailand fast becoming top production destination for Taiwan companies

Over the past few years, Thailand has become an attractive destination for Taiwanese manufacturers to establish production facilities, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Wednesday.

He said that thanks to Thailand’s comprehensive infrastructure, investment promotion policies, available space for future expansion and skilled labour, these Taiwanese firms were able to open factories for printed circuit boards (PCB), laptop computers, smart sensors for the Internet of Things, embedded systems and wearable devices.

The BOI has also helped to further boost Thailand’s potential among Taiwanese companies by inviting members of the PCB manufacturing association to a field trip in the Kingdom earlier this year. This trip resulted in a surge in PCB investment projects, he said.

Narit added that Taiwanese manufacturers also believe that Thailand has the potential to become a manufacturer of upstream electronic components such as wafer-thin electronics.

Taiwan is a world leader in the electronics industry, responsible for more than 65% of the global semiconductor market and 35% of the PCB market.

Of Taiwan’s top 20 electronics manufacturers, 10 have already invested in Thailand, including WUS PCB, Apex, Dynamic Electronics, Gold Circuit and APCB.

PCB manufacturers from Japan and China are also eyeing investments in Thailand, making the country the largest PCB manufacturing hub in Asean, well ahead of competitors like Vietnam and Malaysia, Narit said.