Transport Ministry outlines airport expansion plans

Noting that many airports will face problems in supporting more flights following the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the best solution was to boost their potential through expansion.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Department of Airports (DOA) will be appointed to study both the expansion of existing airports and the building of new ones to support increasing travel volume.

He also referred to Phuket Airport’s limitations on expansion amid increasing passenger loads and the proposal to build a new airport in nearby Phang Nga. Studies indicate that Phang Nga's Khok Kloi Subdistrict would be suitable for the new airport and the ministry is now exploring whether airport operation would be a joint venture with the private sector or under the control of AOT or DOA.

Suriya also has a policy to increase slots for airlines and this too is under study.