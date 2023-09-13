Transport Ministry outlines airport expansion plans
The Transport Ministry on Tuesday outlined its policy to boost the potential of regional airports in a bid to support exponential aviation growth.
Noting that many airports will face problems in supporting more flights following the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the best solution was to boost their potential through expansion.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Department of Airports (DOA) will be appointed to study both the expansion of existing airports and the building of new ones to support increasing travel volume.
He also referred to Phuket Airport’s limitations on expansion amid increasing passenger loads and the proposal to build a new airport in nearby Phang Nga. Studies indicate that Phang Nga's Khok Kloi Subdistrict would be suitable for the new airport and the ministry is now exploring whether airport operation would be a joint venture with the private sector or under the control of AOT or DOA.
Suriya also has a policy to increase slots for airlines and this too is under study.
AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said the agency will invest 10 billion baht to expand Phuket Airport to support 20 million passengers per year from the current 12 million passengers, with the work expected to be undertaken in 2025.
During the renovation of Phuket Airport, AOT will study the potential construction of Phang Nga Airport to support 20 million passengers to reduce congestion in Phuket Airport, he said, adding that the investment is expected to be around 80 billion baht.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, the president of Bangkok Airways, said the company is ready to invest in Phang Nga Airport and is waiting for AOT to confirm if the agency will invest in the airport or not, he said.
Should AOT decide to invest in the airport, Bangkok Airways will wait before adding new flights, as Phang Nga has high tourism potential and many tourists travel to the province after landing at Phuket Airport.
Puttipong said up to eight airlines have introduced direct flights to Phuket since the pandemic, adding that it would be difficult for Phuket Airport to support more flights as there is only one runway. Construction of Phang Nga Airport would thus help reduce congestion.
The Thai Airlines Association comprising Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are to meet with the Transport Minister to discuss policies to help both the aviation industry and tourism business recover.