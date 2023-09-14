SCB EIC downgraded Thailand's 2023 growth forecast to 3.1%

SCB EIC revised down the Thai economic growth outlook in 2023 to 3.1% (from 3.9%) due mainly to a much lower-than-expected outturn in Q2 and continued export contraction. Still, there remains impetus from the private consumption and tourism sector.

Foreign tourist arrivals experience a buoyant recovery and will approach 30 million people as projected this year, particularly the Middle East visitors that could be Thailand's new potential target. As a result, the service sector recorded a steady rebound and helped reduce fragility in the labour market.

In 2024, SCB EIC expect that Thailand's economy will accelerate to 3.5% with an upbeat recovery in foreign tourists of around 37.7 million. Also, private investment is expected to grow in line with the better trend of investment greenlights from Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI). Also, Thai exports will regain momentum and provide thrust to overall growth in 2024.

Headline inflation is expected to escalate since Q4, but should remain anchored within the target range at 1.7% in 2023 and 2% in 2024—driven by higher energy and food prices. Meanwhile, the core inflation will likely stay elevated at 1.4% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.

SCB EIC anticipates another policy rate hike in the September meeting to the terminal point of 2.5% since the Thai economy will continue to regain its potential. Inflation will encounter upside risks from higher energy and food prices. The real interest rate should therefore return to a positive trajectory, that will support Thailand's economic and financial stability in the long term by preempting the buildup of financial imbalances during a prolonged period of low interest rates.