Special committee set up to deal with El Nino

Chai Watcharong, spokesman to the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Thursday that the cabinet has acknowledged that many countries including Thailand will be affected by El Nino for up to three years.

Due to a paucity of plans to deal with the phenomenon, the damage to the Thai economy is likely to be 600 billion baht at the very minimum but could be as high as 2 trillion baht, he said.

He added that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the setting up of a special committee, whose responsibilities will include a study of if and when to issue emergency announcements.

This will help local government agencies, such as provincial and subdistrict administrative organisations, disburse funds for small projects, such as building weirs and groundwater banks, he explained.