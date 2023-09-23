Trade conflicts, worsening climate, spread of fake news will impact Thai economy, warns NESDC

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said ongoing geopolitical conflicts between world superpowers have led to a rivalry not just over military and security matters, but also on economic issues.

“We have seen more challenges. They have started talking about changing the world’s major currency. The situation is fluid and Thailand needs to closely follow the developments,” Danucha added.

“This poses risks for Thailand, and we need to determine where the situation is heading and what’s going to happen to the country.”

The NESDC chief was delivering his keynote address on “Transitioning Thailand: Coping with the Future” at the annual NESDC meeting.

He also pointed to certain “abnormalities” that have adversely affected the global economy over the past three years. These include the US-China trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation in many countries. All these factors have had a negative impact on the Thai economy, he said.

Danucha also said that the US is suffering an economic recession, even though its inflation is declining. Inflation, however, is still high in other regions, especially Europe, while China, the world’s second-largest economy, is experiencing an economic slowdown.



