Thailand's long-term credit rating remains stable

Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said that while UBS's latest report on the Asia-Pacific Economic Perspective noted some discrepancies in fiscal expenditures, the public debt-to-GDP ratio, currently at 70% according to the latest IMF Article IV report, aligned with the sustainability of the debt and financial safeguards and legal institutions were still effectively in place.

The government spokesperson reiterated that the assessment of Thailand's Sovereign Credit Rating did not solely depend on the digital wallet programme, with various rating agencies emphasising that the country's creditworthiness would be influenced by such factors as medium-term fiscal consolidation plans and economic growth, beyond any specific financial policy.

“The country's economy, which has seen one of the lowest growth rates in the Asean region in recent years and is below the country's potential, is considered a critical risk factor that needs urgent remediation. This requires significant revenue enhancement measures to stimulate the economy to grow at a higher sustained rate, both in the short term, the digital wallet being one of those measures, as well as in medium and long-term strategies,” Chai said.