Potential energy crisis to be discussed at Energy Ministry meeting

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, said the meeting will be led by permanent secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert. Agencies under the ministry, including the national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, will present plans for their areas of responsibility to cope with rising energy prices, he added.

Prasert added that if the war between Hamas militants and Israeli soldiers, which started with a surprise attack by the former on Saturday, escalates or drags on it could severely affect global energy prices, as the Middle East region is the world’s largest energy producer and exporter.

The ministry is monitoring the situation closely despite the fact that the crude oil price is currently fluctuating in a narrow range, he said, while urging people to understand the situation and use energy economically.

Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) director Wattanapong Kurowat said on Wednesday that the conflict in the Middle East could cause the market prices of oil to soar for a short period, as the latest reports signal that peace talks are underway.

He added that the price of crude oil this week has risen after several months of plummeting due to concerns about the increasing interest rates of global banks that could affect energy demand.