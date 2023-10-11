Thailand’s new SEC chief promises equal focus on supervision and development of trading markets
The new secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has promised to balance her supervisory role with the development of stocks and digital assets trading markets in Thailand.
Pornanong Budsaratragoon delivered her vision on Tuesday in her first press conference since taking office last month.
She explained that the SEC under her leadership would help ensure that the capital and digital markets contribute to Thailand’s economic growth. She added that the SEC will work transparently and be fair to listed companies in line with international standards.
Pornanong added that she would ensure the SEC regains the confidence of investors and stakeholders with efficient enforcement of its regulations, whose application will be made clear.
The SEC will also become an organisation that benefits all sectors and boosts the capabilities of all stakeholders, she added.