Bangkokians expected to spend THB3.1 billion during veg festival: research

Kasikorn Research Centre predicted that spending by Bangkokians on vegetarian food during the annual festival would rise by 3.5%, mainly because of the rising prices of vegetables and plant-based proteins.

Chinese descendants with strict belief in the customs and traditions inherited from their ancestors will eat vegetarian food for nine days from October 15 to 23.

The centre said it expected the prices of vegetarian foods to rise by 2.5% over last year and the number of people who would join the tradition would rise by 1%. This could contribute to a 3.5% growth in spending on vegetarian foods by Bangkokians, the centre explained.