PM woos CITIC Group for investment on sidelines of Beijing Belt & Road Forum

Srettha and the Thai delegation are in Beijing to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Government spokesman Chai Watcharong said Srettha met Zhu Hexin, chairman of CITIC Group Corporation, at 9am on Tuesday.

CITIC is one of the largest conglomerates in China, with businesses in comprehensive financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, new consumption, and new-type urbanisation.