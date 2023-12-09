Thailand set to formally apply for OECD membership

Danucha Pichayanan, the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said that the Thai Cabinet would be approached soon to approve the move to join the OECD.

Danucha said that Thailand first has to submit a letter of intent, demonstrating the country's desire to become a member of the global economic association, which would be considered by OECD’s committees. Once the letter is received, the approval process is expected to take 5-7 years.

Throughout this period, Thailand and the OECD would work closely to ensure that Thailand was aligned with and met the required standards, he added.

Currently, only two countries in East Asia — Japan and South Korea — are permanent members of the organisation of developed countries.