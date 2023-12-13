PM to lure investment with clean energy surge

The Thai government must guide energy policy to ensure success for its priority of ensuring a future of appropriate and competitive electricity bills, the PM emphasised.

Srettha’s keynote speech at the Sustainability Forum 2024 event was titled “Clean Energy for Thailand’s Economy through Sustainability”.

He noted that Piyaraphon Saliratthavibhaga, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, had announced that the electricity bill for January to April 2024 is expected to be around 4.10 baht per unit.

Various departments have examined coming energy costs and believe the sum is feasible, and the government will work for the best outcome, said Srettha.

There will be discussions today with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Energy, PTT and the Provincial Electricity Authority.