Srettha confident of future cooperation with Apple, cities CEO’s positive outlook

Srettha said on Saturday that he had received a letter from Apple CEO Tim Cook, in which the latter emphasised Thailand’s potential and preparedness for tech industrial development.

In a post on X (Twitter), Srettha said: “I have good news today. I received a letter from Apple's CEO Tim Cook, mentioning our meeting during my visit to San Francisco last month.

“In his letter, [Cook] said Thailand has the potential and preparedness, coupled with government support in related areas, such as education, industry, and labour. This brings me confidence that cooperation with Apple will come true,” Srettha wrote.

He also said that he saw the Apple CEO’s letter as a result of his efforts to encourage global corporations to invest in Thailand during his visits overseas.

