Srettha confident of future cooperation with Apple, cities CEO’s positive outlook
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he is optimistic about future cooperation between Thailand and the global tech giant Apple Inc.
Srettha said on Saturday that he had received a letter from Apple CEO Tim Cook, in which the latter emphasised Thailand’s potential and preparedness for tech industrial development.
In a post on X (Twitter), Srettha said: “I have good news today. I received a letter from Apple's CEO Tim Cook, mentioning our meeting during my visit to San Francisco last month.
“In his letter, [Cook] said Thailand has the potential and preparedness, coupled with government support in related areas, such as education, industry, and labour. This brings me confidence that cooperation with Apple will come true,” Srettha wrote.
He also said that he saw the Apple CEO’s letter as a result of his efforts to encourage global corporations to invest in Thailand during his visits overseas.
“I am confident that in addition to Apple, there will be other instances of similarly concrete cooperation [with other corporations],” said the PM, who has branded himself as the country’s “chief salesman”.
Cook became the chief executive officer of Apple Inc in August 2011 following the death of its co-founder Steve Jobs. He had previously served as the company's chief operating officer.
Meanwhile, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Thailand has a strong community of over 300,000 registered Apple iOS app developers.
“Apple is determined to work with the Thai government to bring the skills of Thai app developers to a global level,” he said.
The spokesman also said that Srettha never wastes an opportunity to attract foreign investments to Thailand.
“The prime minister has the vision and strategy to boost international cooperation on trade and investment for the benefit of the Thais. He is good at selling Thailand’s plus points. I can confirm that there are many good opportunities this government is ready to bring to the Thais,” Chai said.