Finance Ministry conducting fitness test on Thai economy

Thailand’s economy has slowed this year, expanding just 1.9% in the first nine months, according to the NESDC. Third-quarter GDP growth slowed to 1.5% from 1.8% in the second quarter. Industrial production also fell in Q3.

Thailand's GDP is expected to grow 2.5% this year compared with 2.6% last year. Inflation is forecast to remain at 1.4%, while the current account balance is expected to exceed 1% of GDP.

The World Bank predicts Thailand will see some of the lowest economic growth in ASEAN over the next 20 years as the country’s population ages and private investment slows. Without economic reform, the Thai economy is expected to grow at just 3% per year over the next two decades.