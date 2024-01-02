Pledge to create 200,000 jobs in new EEC zone
The government projects that some 200,000 jobs worth 1.2 trillion baht will be created in the development of the Business Centre and Liveable Smart City within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
The government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke, made the claim on Tuesday after the policy committee for the EEC approved the EEC Business Centre and Livable Smart City project in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.
Supporters say this special economic promotion zone would be developed as a centre of business and finance by 2027, and continue on to become one of the world’s 10 liveable smart cities in 2037.
Of the total 14,619 rai (2,339.04 hectares) of land, the first phase of the special economic promotion zone is to be developed on 5,795 rai (927.2 hectares) with a projected worth of 534.98 billion baht. The total land area for the entire project is 14,619 rai (2,339.04 hectares).
The development aims to focus on attracting investment in target industries, including clean energy, digital solutions, 5G, logistics, tourism, financial services and comprehensive healthcare.
“This development is in line with the concept of creating a business ecosystem that combines nature, people, innovation and technology,” said the government spokesperson.
Plans are for the business centre and smart city to support more than 350,000 people, and attract 150-300 target startups. The development is expected to help boost Thailand’s gross domestic product to hit 2 trillion baht within 10 years.
“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports the development of EEC Business Centre and Liveable Smart City to create a model of the modern economic city,” Chai said.
“We believe that this development will be an important part of attracting investors to shift their production bases to Thailand, and improve the Thai people’s quality of life.”