Pledge to create 200,000 jobs in new EEC zone

The government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke, made the claim on Tuesday after the policy committee for the EEC approved the EEC Business Centre and Livable Smart City project in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.

Supporters say this special economic promotion zone would be developed as a centre of business and finance by 2027, and continue on to become one of the world’s 10 liveable smart cities in 2037.

Of the total 14,619 rai (2,339.04 hectares) of land, the first phase of the special economic promotion zone is to be developed on 5,795 rai (927.2 hectares) with a projected worth of 534.98 billion baht. The total land area for the entire project is 14,619 rai (2,339.04 hectares).