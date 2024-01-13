Start-ups flock to depa’s ‘d-station’ initiative to boost business presence

The project, which aims to generate up to 200 million baht per year at the community level, acts as a sales representative for local start-ups, connecting them with business partners and government agencies.

Depa director Nattapon Nimmanpatcharin said on Saturday that the agency provides business advice as well as a digital platform that maximises customer reach across different target groups, ranging from large corporations, and SMEs to community enterprises, local farmers and merchants.

The campaign aims to boost sales, projecting an increase of up to 40 million baht annually for each branch, totalling 200 million baht from the five branches of “d-station”.

Currently piloted in five provinces – Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Rayong – the project is set for expansion to cover all provinces soon.

The eight companies collaborating with “d-station” encompass a range of industries. They are Global Technology Integrated (cyber security business), AccRevo (accounting services), iTAX (taxation services), Horganize (apartment rental), Thannical (software for spa business), Notero (music education), Wisesight (social media services), and Siam Inno City (smart city platform).

“The platform does not just help boost revenue for local businesses, but it also helps familiarise Thai entrepreneurs with modern digital technology and business practices, as well as paves the way for smart city development,” Nattapon added.