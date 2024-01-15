Thai PM to forge global trade partnerships on sidelines of WEF in Davos
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to engage in high-stakes discussions with top executives from top international corporations while he is attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week.
Srettha and his delegation left Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 0.15am on Monday for Davos and is scheduled to stay there for a week.
The primary focus of the discussions will revolve around trade and investments, fostering collaboration with key players in the global business landscape.
According to the government’s spokesmen team, Srettha is set to discuss trade and investment opportunities with executives from several leading international firms, including:
• DKSH (DiethelmKellerSiberHegner): This top provider of market expansion services is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company facilitates market entry and growth for businesses worldwide and holds a significant presence in Thailand.
• Dubai Port World (DP World): A Dubai-based multinational logistics giant, DP World specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones. With over 80 marine terminals across six continents, DP World plays a pivotal in global cargo movement and trade. Its flagship, Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, is ranked among the largest container ports globally. It was founded in 2005 and services some 70 million containers and some 70,000 shipments annually.
• Standard Chartered: Headquartered in London, Standard Chartered is a major multinational banking and finance services company with a history dating back to 1853. The financial giant operates in more than 70 markets with a strategic focus on Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
• Telenor: A Norwegian multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Fornebu, near Oslo, Telenor boasts a diverse portfolio of services and a strong presence in Scandinavia and Asia. It was founded in 1855.
• Coca-Cola: Established in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola has evolved into a global beverage powerhouse with a presence in over 200 countries.
• Nestlé: A Swiss multinational food and beverage giant, Nestlé holds the title of the world’s largest publicly traded food company. Founded in 1867 by Henri Nestlé, it now operates in 188 countries, employing more than 275,000 people.
• Grab: As Southeast Asia’s leading super app, Grab offers a range of services in one platform, including ride-hailing, food delivery and more. It operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
• Robert Bosch: Named after its founder, the innovative German engineer Robert Bosch, this global powerhouse in the engineering and technology sector was established in 1886. It operates in over 60 countries with more than 375,000 employees. Bosch received Board of Investment privileges in Thailand in 2014.
The meetings in Davos are expected to contribute significantly to Thailand’s economic ties and collaborations on the international stage.