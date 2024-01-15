Thai PM to forge global trade partnerships on sidelines of WEF in Davos

Srettha and his delegation left Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 0.15am on Monday for Davos and is scheduled to stay there for a week.

The primary focus of the discussions will revolve around trade and investments, fostering collaboration with key players in the global business landscape.

According to the government’s spokesmen team, Srettha is set to discuss trade and investment opportunities with executives from several leading international firms, including: