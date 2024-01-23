Leading digital agency lists 12 prominent marketing trends for 2024

Ageing population - Many countries, Thailand included, are facing an ageing population structure. This demographic shift has resulted in various impacts and new demands. Market surveys reveal that several brands are now focusing on the Silver Age target group, anticipating the increasing purchasing power of this demographic.

The transformation of the urban digital society leads to integration and the adoption of digital technology to elevate urban living, services, and various infrastructures that facilitate accessibility and convenience in people's lives. This creates changes in consumer lifestyles and the elderly are no exception.

Craftsmanship and local artisans - The rising trend in craftsmanship, handmade products, and works from local artisans is another significant development to monitor. The emergence of handmade products from local regions creates opportunities to compete with sales from various brands. On the other hand, it reflects that consumers embrace products from global brands and readily accept local offerings.

Medical communication technology - The development and utilisation of electronic, digital, and telecommunications equipment in healthcare have significantly expanded the capability of providing health services remotely. This presents an opportunity for businesses to reach target groups in various regions across the country.

Urban agriculture and sustainable living - There is a growing trend of applying agricultural practices in urban areas, aligning with the changing lifestyle and a shift towards sustainability. Products and services need to adapt to cater to this target group. For example, emphasising natural or organic aspects of products may address the needs of this demographic.

Rise of local travellers - The trend of seeking travel experiences locally has increased more than international travel.

Cultural fusion - The trend of blending and integrating various cultures, such as cuisine, arts, and traditions, is another aspect that brands can strategically leverage to attract and engage target audiences.

Prioritising mental health - Beyond the prevailing trend of health and wellness, mental health has become increasingly crucial. In this era, people are more aware of the importance of mental health and the widespread issues associated with it, leading to a broader spectrum of treatment approaches.

Hybrid working environment - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about numerous changes in the world, affecting lifestyle, work, and more. In the realm of work, a trend towards a hybrid working model has emerged, allowing individuals to work both remotely and in physical office spaces. This concept is known as “work from anywhere, anytime”, eliminating the necessity of being tied to a traditional office. This represents another dimension where marketers can find ideas and strategies to cater to this evolving work landscape.

AI in marketing communication - In an era where technology advances rapidly, the emergence and development of AI have enabled intelligent machines to perform routine tasks. In the marketing world, AI is gaining more power and can significantly enhance the efficiency of marketing communication strategies.

Due to the diverse nature of the business, identifying trends that align with your brand and adapting to such trends can be a powerful tool to drive success in the business in 2024.

Savitree Rinwong