Thailand’s GDP will expand by 4.4%, but it will be brief, says IMF

However, it expects the pace of growth to decelerate to 2% year on year by 2025.

In its “2023 Article IV Consultation with Thailand” report published on Monday, the IMF’s executive board concluded that the kingdom’s economic recovery was waning amid decelerating inflation. While Thailand experienced a 2.6% economic expansion in 2022, growth moderated to 1.9% in the first three quarters of 2023, the IMF said.

The IMF noted that despite robust private consumption buttressed by a rebound in tourism, the economy faced challenges from weak external demand and domestic investment.

The report said inflation decelerated in November 2023, owing to the base effect of energy and food prices, gradual monetary policy tightening, and the extension of energy price subsidies.

As of September 2023, the current account balance registered a small surplus aided by the recovery in tourist arrivals, a drop in shipping costs and a larger compression of imports relative to exports, the report noted.

The report expects Thailand’s economic recovery in 2023 to remain timid, before accelerating in 2024. Real GDP is projected to grow by 2.5% in 2023, supported by an acceleration of services exports and private consumption in the last quarter, while headline inflation is expected to average 1.3% in the year.

Growth is projected to accelerate briefly in 2024, the report said, on account of improvements in external demand and robust growth in private consumption bolstered by the government’s fiscal stimulus.