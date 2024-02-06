Bangchak Corp chairman Pichai Chunhavajira named SET’s new chief
The board of directors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday elected Bangchak Corporation Plc chair, Pichai Chunhavajira, as its 18th chairman.
Pichai will replace Prasarn Trairatvorakul, who completed his three-year term as SET board chairman on Monday.
The SET board also voted to elect Pichet Sithi-Amnuai as deputy chairman.
Both Pichai and Pichet will be in office for three years retroactively from Monday, when Prasarn’s term expired.
Pichai has a bachelor’s in business administration from Thammasat University under his belt and a master’s in the same subject from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has been the chairman of the Bangchak board of directors since 2012 and was also a member of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors from 2014 to 2017. Pichai was also a director at PTT Exploration and Production Plc from 2001 to 2013. Pichai is also an adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Pichet, meanwhile, has a bachelor’s in engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas in Austin.
He is currently president of Bualuang Securities.
The board comprises 11 members.