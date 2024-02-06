Bangchak Corp chairman Pichai Chunhavajira named SET’s new chief

Pichai will replace Prasarn Trairatvorakul, who completed his three-year term as SET board chairman on Monday.

The SET board also voted to elect Pichet Sithi-Amnuai as deputy chairman.

Both Pichai and Pichet will be in office for three years retroactively from Monday, when Prasarn’s term expired.

Pichai has a bachelor’s in business administration from Thammasat University under his belt and a master’s in the same subject from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has been the chairman of the Bangchak board of directors since 2012 and was also a member of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors from 2014 to 2017. Pichai was also a director at PTT Exploration and Production Plc from 2001 to 2013. Pichai is also an adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.