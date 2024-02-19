2.5% growth in Thai exports seen provided conditions remain unchanged

Poonthawee Chaiwijitmalakoon, assistant director of UTCC’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, told the press on Monday that the centre expects Thailand’s export growth to lie within the range of 2-3%.

He said the kingdom should export goods worth $291.68 billion based on the belief that the global economy will grow between 2.3%-3.1%, that crude oil prices would lie between $76-$82, and the baht would be between 34 and 35 baht against the US dollar.

The export growth projection was also based on the condition that Thailand’s inflation rate would vary between 0.5 and 1.55 this year, Poonthawee added.