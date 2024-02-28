Bilateral trade with Cambodia nearly $342M

Imports from Thailand were valued at US$236.93 million, a rise of 1.5%, while exports hit US$104.87 million, a decrease of 2.7%.

Cambodia’s trade deficit stood at around US$132.06 million for January, compared to US$125.58 million in the same month of 2023.

Thailand currently ranks as the country’s fourth-largest international trading partner, following China, Vietnam and the US.

Hong Vanak, director of International Economics at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told The Post on February 27 that trade between the two countries occurs daily, with Cambodia’s exports to Thailand mainly comprising natural resources and unprocessed agricultural products.