Vow of full support for battery cell makers as Thailand aims to become EV regional hub
Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul on Monday assured executives of two energy technology firms that the government will provide full support for the manufacturing of battery cells for electric vehicles.
Pimphattra met executives of Banpu Plc and SVOLT Energy Technology (Thailand) Co Ltd at the Industry Ministry.
Banpu is a Thailand-based international energy company, whose segments include investments in and developments of new energy technologies, such as energy storage.
SVOLT Energy (Thailand) is a subsidiary of SVOLT Energy, a Chinese lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pimphattra said the executives of the two firms wanted to know about the government’s plans to support the setting up of battery cell factories.
The minister said she responded by explaining that the Industry Ministry and Board of Investment were providing investment and tax incentives for the production of 17 key parts of electric vehicles (EVs), including battery cells.
Pimphattra said the government was also providing privileges to investors planning to open plants to make EV battery cells in the country.
She said that, so far, many Thai, Japanese, Chinese and European investors have applied for benefits for setting up EV battery cell factories in Thailand.
At the meeting, the two companies were also assured of the government’s support for developing an EV ecosystem, so Thailand can become a regional hub.
Pimphattra added that the Industry Ministry has also established a committee to screen and follow up on measures to support the EV industry.
The committee will babysit investors to develop related industries as supply chains for EV manufacturers and will also consider new measures to provide more support for EV battery makers in the country, the minister added.
Pimphattra said SVOLT had told her it was looking for a Thai partner and location for setting up a battery factory in Thailand.
Senior government officials who attended the meeting included Nattapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary for the Industry Ministry, Wanchai Phanomchai, secretary-general of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, and Buppha Kawinwasin, deputy governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.