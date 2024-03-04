Vow of full support for battery cell makers as Thailand aims to become EV regional hub

Pimphattra met executives of Banpu Plc and SVOLT Energy Technology (Thailand) Co Ltd at the Industry Ministry.

Banpu is a Thailand-based international energy company, whose segments include investments in and developments of new energy technologies, such as energy storage.

SVOLT Energy (Thailand) is a subsidiary of SVOLT Energy, a Chinese lithium-ion battery manufacturer.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pimphattra said the executives of the two firms wanted to know about the government’s plans to support the setting up of battery cell factories.