Consumers biggest losers as speeds drop, prices rise after telecom mergers: NESDC
Mergers in the telecommunications industry have resulted in poor network quality and rising prices, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said on Tuesday.
NESDC was citing a recent survey by the Consumer Protection Board, which said that consumers are paying more for very little.
For instance, it said, the price of a basic mobile package has risen from 349 baht to 399 baht, while the internet speed has dropped. Similarly, free call minutes included in packages of 499 or 599 baht have been reduced from 300 to 250 minutes.
“Consumers are also suffering problems with network quality,” NESDC said, adding that 81% have been suffering these problems over the past six months. Most complain about either a slow or disruptive internet connection.
The council said that 91% of those affected by network issues have lodged complaints with mobile phone operators, but these issues persist.
Even though the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) set up strict conditions for mergers like reducing service fees by 12%, they cannot protect consumers much, NESDC said.
Instead, the commission has advised NBTC to revise measures for mergers, such as setting up price ceilings, controlling service fees and supporting new competitors.