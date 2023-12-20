NBTC denies any conditions violated in True-Dtac merger, dismisses complaints

The NBTC’s acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul and spokesman for NBTC president, Prawet Moolpramuk, called a press conference on Tuesday to clarify problems in response to complaints from users.

People have been complaining about poor network quality and higher prices. Trairat said these complaints may stem from users’ misunderstanding and True’s failure to communicate clearly with the public.

The True-Dtac merger was completed in March this year after the NBTC formally acknowledged it in October 2022. The telecom watchdog set 19 conditions for both operators to follow during and after the merger. The name True Corporation has been kept for the new entity.