NBTC denies any conditions violated in True-Dtac merger, dismisses complaints
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) believes none of the 19 conditions it set to govern the True-Dtac merger have been violated.
The NBTC’s acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul and spokesman for NBTC president, Prawet Moolpramuk, called a press conference on Tuesday to clarify problems in response to complaints from users.
People have been complaining about poor network quality and higher prices. Trairat said these complaints may stem from users’ misunderstanding and True’s failure to communicate clearly with the public.
The True-Dtac merger was completed in March this year after the NBTC formally acknowledged it in October 2022. The telecom watchdog set 19 conditions for both operators to follow during and after the merger. The name True Corporation has been kept for the new entity.
Trairat said users may believe the network quality is poor because True has relocated its signal poles after the merger. He said True had informed the NBTC about shifting them.
“But we have reprimanded True for not first informing users about removing and relocating these cell sites. Users should have been informed first,” Trairat said.
He also said that True has not breached its promise to reduce the price of its services by 12% on average, adding that the NBTC Office has conducted random checks and not found any violations.
Trairat added that the NBTC board will first have to be informed of the results of the check before it can announce the average in pricing it has found.
He added that cheap packages, like 299 baht per month, have not disappeared as understood by users.
Each package expires after a month, and True will give users the option of extending their package or opting for a new one.
He added that the NBTC has only received 17 complaints about the signal quality after the merger.